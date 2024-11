A woman has been accused of stealing a car from an airport hangar and going on a crime spree.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies pulled over Katherine Olshefski while she was driving a stolen car.

The vehicle’s owner spoke with deputies and explained that it should be at Page Field, and nobody had permission to drive it.

This year, WINK News told you about multiple security-related incidents at the airport.

In February, a man was caught on camera trying to steal a plane and crashing it; then, the next month, a man threatened to blow up the airport.

WINK News reporter Maddie Herron went to Page Field with more on the latest incident.

However, we still don’t know how Olshefski broke into the hangar because nobody realized she had broken in.

According to her arrest report, Olshefski was tracked down Saturday night in regard to a domestic violence call, where she reportedly slapped a man and took off with his prescription medication.

Once deputies caught up with her, they realized her car had been stolen from an airport hangar at Page Field.

At Page Field, it’s easy to tell when someone is taking off, but what appears to have flown under the radar was a car stolen from inside the hangar of a private flight school.

Katherine Olshefski, the 39-year-old woman accused of breaking into a hangar at Airline Training Programs or ATP, reportedly stole the flight school owner’s car around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office report, the flight school’s owners left town on Thursday.

The report read in part: “They parked their vehicle in the building, which should have been locked and is not open to the public. ” It also stated that “no one other than the airport staff should have access to the building.”

WINK News arrived at the flight school on Monday afternoon, around the same time of day the car was stolen on Saturday.

ATP employees said the car was likely parked inside one hangar. What we found was one of its entry points, guarded by a single chain link.

Employees said an area that would be their best guess is involved, based on detectives’ descriptions of where Olshefski could have broken in.

Stating an unlocked door to the garage was “Likely the point of entry used by Olshefski.”

Also found by detectives, “A gap large enough that a person could squeeze through allowing access into the fenced-in area.”

Looking at the south gates ourselves, we see no gaps stuck out. However, the report points to a possible gap in security; for example, a car that nobody had access to or permission to drive ended up leaving Page Field Airport.

A Lee County Port Authority spokesperson told us that their staff would not have access to the private building where the car was parked, and they were not involved in this incident.o

WINK News also contacted the car’s owners directly and through their ATP flight school for comments, but they have not heard back.

In the meantime, Olshefski remains in LCSO custody on several charges.