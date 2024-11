A Lehigh mother said she’s afraid after two men tried to break into her car. The entire thing was caught on her security camera, but nothing was taken.

Questions are now being asked about safety in the area.

Stacey McMillan said she thinks they came to her house on Halloween. She thinks she’s seen them several times before in the neighborhood

Her security camera caught it all at about 2 a.m.

Someone was seen rummaging through her car, but not her husband’s, they tried first, but it was locked.

Two people broke into McMillan’s car, parked in her driveway, right outside her home in Lehigh Acres.

“That’s terrifying to think that,” said McMillan. “You know they’re out running around two o’clock in the morning. You don’t know if these are teenage boys or are these part of a gang, teenage boys. You know what I mean? You don’t know if they have guns. Are they going to come back during the day?”

She said that the most interesting part is she that believes she saw them on Halloween night.

McMillan said that she and her family gave them candy twice.

“Now you’re going to target our house,” said McMillan. “And then, if it wasn’t them, if I’m that 5 to 10% chance that I’m wrong, then who was it? And why did they come just here?”

She homeschools her kids every day and believes the people who tried to break in noticed the valuables in her garage on Halloween.

“They came directly here, pulled in like as if they owned the place,” said McMillan. “And it’s terrifying. I didn’t want my husband to leave for work day.”

She said she hopes she can keep her family safe and figure out who her security cameras caught in her driveway in the middle of the night.

“It just feels icky, I guess is the best way to explain it,” said McMillan. “And now I’m scared. Can I let my kids go outside and play? Do we have to take shifts and watch our house all night long? Now I’m not going to feel comfortable going to sleep tonight.”