Whether it was at Barron Collier High School, University of Central Florida or now at Florida State University, pitcher Jacob Marlowe belongs on the mound.

“Just being able to compete against yourself basically,” Jacob said. “That’s the favorite thing that I like about pitching is always trying to be better every time you go out there.”

Marlowe hasn’t had that opportunity with the Seminoles yet. He’s redshirting this season. Last fall, he was told he needed to have open heart surgery to correct his aortic valve leaflets, which were fused together creating one. He’s had the condition since he was born. The surgery was a surprise to Jacob and his family.

“It was out of the blue,” Jacob explained. “I was told that I wouldn’t need it in college originally. But then as soon as I got the echo in the fall, it just hit me like a truck basically.”

“At first we were all scared but we knew he’s strong and he’ll push through it,” Jacob’s brother Mitch said.

Jacob went up to Massachusetts for the procedure. Doctors worked to repair his aortic valve. On the fourth day of his recovery, his heart rate dropped drastically.

“They start putting the defibrillator patches on my chest and they tell my parents to leave the room,” Jacob recalled. And they have no idea what’s going on and I just remembered them making sure that I stayed awake. They were pumping me with morphine the whole time. And I’m just wondering what is going on right now.”

Jacob went on to say, “I just remember turning around to look at the monitor and it said like 23. And I was like holy crap. This is not good.”

Once it stabilized, they had to put in a temporary pacemaker and Jacob was rushed into another surgery. Through it all, his family and friends were by his side. As Jacob started his road to recovery, it was clear what the goal was.

“The first thing I did was put a baseball in his hand,” Jacob’s high school coach Charlie Maurer said. “Because I needed him to know that was the goal. You know you’re out of surgery you made it were good. Now this is the next goal.”

“I’m more determined than ever,” Jacob said. “I want to be better than how I was. You know who knows what if this gave me super powers? What if I’m better?”