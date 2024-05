Leaders with the NAACP are saying there is a divide between the black community and Fort Myers police.

This is a sensitive issue for many people in the black community, so many of the people we approached did not want to talk on camera, but we met a group of people willing to go on the record saying the state attorney got it wrong.

In fact, they believed state attorney Amira Fox would make the opposite decision and charge the detective with a crime.

They said that would have been justice for Christopher Jordan.

To be fair, some did agree with the state attorney.

The end result?

People we talked to in Dunbar wonder how the city will address the issue of race and law enforcement.

“Anytime a shooting of this sort happens, it brings a lot of questions, and I know there’s still going to be some great concerns of how things was handled in this situation,” said Michael Barnes, owner of Mildred’s Restaurant.

“The conclusion that the shooting being declared justifiable in the absence of a weapon being present now only speaks to what I believe is a local systemic issue, but a national systemic issue,” said Dr. Willam Glover, pastor of Mount Hermon Church.

“There is a person who is no longer here,” said Fatima Karraker. “I know self-improvement and community improvement is super important in it, and it’s really critical in these times.”