A fatal shooting took place on Saturday at the Suncoast Estates in North Fort Myers, on Heck Drive, that left one man dead and another seriously injured.

WINK News reporter Annalise Iraola went to the scene of the shooting to hear what the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is saying about their search for the shooter.

There is still no word on whether someone is in custody or if the suspect is still on the loose, and investigators have not provided an update.

Law enforcement swarmed Heck Dr. in Suncoast Estates on Saturday around 12 p.m. after reports of a double shooting that left one man dead and another in the hospital with critical injuries.

Mike, a local resident in the area, said, “You get out here, ‘What’s all these cops?’–automatically going to say, ‘What’s going on? Something’s going on.'”

We spoke with Mike, who saw police on every street that day and a chopper in the air.

“There was a lawman at every corner over here, near this house. We didn’t know what was going on. We just seen all these cops, which you always see a lot of them over here in Suncoast, anyway…but then you hear the helicopter too,” Mike said. “We knew there was something going on when we heard that helicopter. They’re looking for somebody.”

LCSO deputies were investigating and setting up drones for takeoff and photographing a black Toyota sedan.

The investigation went well into the night, with deputies continuing to investigate in the dark.

On Monday, we saw one unmarked law enforcement SUV in the area investigating.

“Well, I hope they catch him, or, if none else, I hope he gone further from here,” said Mike.

Detectives are working closely with witnesses and following up on leads, but they ask anyone with information to contact SWFL Crime Stoppers.

The mother of the man who was taken to the hospital told WINK News her son went into surgery Monday morning and asked for prayers for him as he has a long road to recovery.