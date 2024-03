The old Cape Coral golf course is just that: old but also run down and abandoned.

“I think it’s an absolute travesty,” said Mark Lukasik, who lives near the golf course.

Lukasik has played on the links and has a personal connection to the course.

“My wife has lived here since 1969,” he said. “Our daughter took golfing lessons here on these links.”

He wants the city to do something with this old course.

“This is a crown jewel, and we can never get this back,” Lukasik said.

The Community Redevelopment Agency met this week to talk about possibly buying the property.

“It could be an opportunity for the city to enhance the area with maybe another park,” said Richard Carr, City of Cape Coral Councilmember for District 4.

“It’s a beautiful place as long as they leave it green or do something to enhance that part,” said Mark Fisher, who lives near the golf course.

The CRA has hired an outside contractor to evaluate the golf course.

“It will come back to city management, and then ultimately come to city council for any ultimate decisions about moving forward,” Carr said.

If the city does buy the land, neighbors hope green space remains a priority.

“It is nice, and it could stay the same or they could enhance it,” said Fisher. “Put trails out there, add nursery greenery and flowers. Make it for people to enjoy.”

“They don’t need to bring in food trucks,” Lukasik said. “They don’t need to bring in a bar.”

The city is in the beginning stages of the appraisal process and does not have a timeline for when the appraisal will be finished.

Councilmember Carr told WINK News the city is also several weeks away from any discussions about cost.

The CRA has a tax increment funding source available that could be used to help with funding the purchase.