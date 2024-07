Emergency services are responding after a Code Orange alert was issued at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers on US 41 Thursday afternoon.

A code orange refers to a chemical hazard or spill, a mass casualty incident, or a disaster that overwhelms the hospital’s resources.

According to the Fort Myers Fire Department, the incident began at the Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium.

At least one person was exposed to a minor mercury spill after a projector light bulb broke during replacement.

According to Eric Raddatz, the Executive Director of Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium, the planetarium is currently undergoing renovations.

The planetarium is donating a projector to Indian River State College. A student from the University was on-site today dismantling the projector when the mercury bulb was dropped.

Out of precaution, the student was transported to the hospital, and they are hearing that she is okay.

The Fort Myers Fire Department found a small amount of mercury spilled on the floor. The state hazmat team is coming out to examine it.

WINK News has text messages from workers at Lee Memorial of the code orange.

They say, “Warning: Stay away. LMH Emergency triage area. Code orange until further notice.”

A second message said “Patients arrived at LHM with contamination. Fire department on scene.” CREDIT: WINK News

Lee Memorial is diverting EMS patients to other hospitals during the situation. Walk-ins are still welcome.

