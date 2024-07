Three college students are being treated for mercury exposure at Lee Health after a lightbulb replacement goes awry at the Calusa Nature Preserve and Planetarium.

On Thursday, the three Indian River State College students were replacing the planetarium projector bulb; however, the lens broke and fell on top of one of the students’ heads, exposing all three to the toxic element.

All three were immediately rushed to the Lee Memorial Hospital, causing an orange alert to be issued. The families of the victims, along with hospital patients, were forced out due to the lockdown.

Around four to five grams of mercury was exposed to the students.

One of the students is being treated for stage 4 cancer, causing him to be ripped apart from his mother during the crisis.

Gloria Lamberty was asked to evacuate the hospital due to the code orange alert due to the mercury exposure at the planetarium.

“My son has stage four cancer and I just recently found that out,” Lamberty said. “I live in New York and he gave us a call. He gave us the news. I lost it. I’m like, we go to Florida.”

The area was surrounded by yellow caution tape to prevent additional exposure.

A Florida Gulf Coast University professor stated the severity of mercury exposure to humans.

“Mercury is a highly toxic compound,” said Professor Thomas Missimer. “Ingesting it in some form, it can cause, you know, cause of death. And it can cause some other debilitating, you know, neurotoxic, you know, symptoms.”

Missimer told WINK News that with proper measures like oxygen, IV liquids and proper treatment should lead to a recovery.

The planetarium will be closed on Friday for cleaning; however, the nature center will be open to the public.

The conditions of the three students are currently unknown.

WINK News will continue to update you on new information whenever it becomes available.