The pervasive issue with parking in south Cape Coral frustrates locals who are seeking a solution to remedy this longstanding issue.

The City of Cape Coral is set to hold a community redevelopment agency meeting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday to discuss any progress regarding its parking overhaul project.

Engineers and planners of the South Cape Parking Management plan had researched and found that 7,000 parking spaces are available.

The issue motorists encounter is locating it and if they’re willing to walk to their location.

Engineers and planners have recommended clearer signage for parking and building a parking garage near Cape Coral Parkway East.