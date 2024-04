After a mild start to the day, we quickly warm up into the upper 80s to low 90s in the afternoon. We will stay dry with sun and clouds throughout the day. While our temperatures will be quite warm, we will see a nice breeze into the afternoon.

“We have increased fire danger on Saturday and Sunday as we see dry conditions, lower humidity, and breezy winds,” added The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler.

If you’re planning on heading out on the boat this weekend, be aware that the water is quite choppy, especially offshore, with winds up to 30 knots in the Gulf of Mexico. Our bays have a moderate chop with wind gusts up to 25 knots.

Sunday

Rinse and repeat! Sunday will be another warm day, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. Another breezy day is in store with winds up to 20 miles per hour. High pressure remains in control, so it will stay dry.

Looking ahead

Our pattern will change slightly with more influence from the sea breeze. This, in turn, will increase our chance for rain slightly, with a few showers possible later in the week. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to low 90s with decreasing winds.