Governor DeSantis signs AI and vape bills

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed 28 bills, including a measure requiring disclaimers on certain political ads created using artificial intelligence and a bill about regulation of vape products.
Behind each putt and swing of a golf club at the Gold Star Golf Tournament is someone who knew John Wirka Junior.
If it feels like TikTok has been around forever, that’s probably because it has, at least if you’re measuring via internet time. What’s now in question is whether it will be around much longer and, if so, in what form?
Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying an armed robber who held up a convenience store Saturday morning.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a scary mall trip, an inappropriate coach, and a Dunkin Donuts assault.
Warm temperatures for your Saturday with a nice breeze into the afternoon.
Aubrey Rogers senior pitcher and infielder McKenzie Vargas was surprised by her Air Force cousin for Senior Night.
Lee County deputies say the teen was accidentally shot in the leg.
Riley’s brother reached out to WINK on Friday, saying people aren’t getting the full story.
Fridays in Florida are for gators
One season in FGCU, freshman pitcher Allison Sparkman is already ruffling feathers in the circle.
An large amount of pets are being surrendered by their owners. About half of the dogs at the Gulf Coast Humane Society are surrender dogs.
So far, the voter-approved half-cent sales tax has brought in $507 million for the Lee County School District.
It takes some people decades to pay off their student loans. One woman’s last payment was in sight until she took a gamble she said she was told to take.
Law enforcement has swept multiple encampments, cleaning the trails of mess and muck left behind, and some of these encampments are right in our backyards.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed 28 bills, including a measure requiring disclaimers on certain political ads created using artificial intelligence and a bill about regulation of vape products.
The disclaimer bill (HB 919) will require political ads that contain “images, video, audio, graphics, or other digital content” created using artificial intelligence to include a disclaimer that reads: “Created in whole or in part with the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI).” A separate bill (SB 1680) signed Friday will establish an advisory council at the Department of Management Services to advise the Legislature on new technologies, including artificial intelligence.
Meanwhile, DeSantis signed a bill (HB 1007) that targets vape products geared toward children, setting up a process for Attorney General Ashley Moody to go after illegal electronic-cigarette manufacturers and sellers. The bill focuses on single-use electronic cigarettes and will allow Moody’s office to set up a registry of products deemed off-limits, after an administrative process.
Another measure signed Friday (HB 461) will allow women to be excused from jury duty if they have given birth within six months of the jury-reporting date. The bills passed during the legislative session that ended March 8.