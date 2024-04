This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a mall trip, an inappropriate coach, and a Dunkin Donuts assault. Joseph Sweeney mugshot. CREDIT: NAPLES POLICE

Joseph Sweeney has been arrested after police say he brought a fully loaded AR-style rifle and ammo into a Naples mall.

According to the Naples Police Department, witnesses saw the 14-year-old wearing a backpack at the Coastland Center Mall, appearing to have an impression of a rifle tucked inside.

When officers tried to search his bag, Sweeney refused, saying there was marijuana inside. Sweeney tried running away but was caught by police.

After searching his bag, police discovered a Palmetto State Armory AR-style rifle with a fully loaded magazine and less than 20 grams of marijuana.

Sweeney is charged with unlawful carry of a concealed firearm, possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest without violence.

READ MORE: Police: loaded AR-style rifle found in 14-year-old’s backpack at a Naples mall Erik Rodriguez Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Erik Rodriguez has been arrested on multiple charges due to his alleged inappropriate behavior with a student.

On Jan. 19, a student at Oasis High School reported to staff that the 42-year-old had been sending sexually explicit text messages and nude photos showing his face to another student.

An investigation revealed Rodriguez inappropriately communicated with a student, during which time he sent and requested nude photos from the student. The investigation also revealed Rodriguez inappropriately touched the victim over her clothes.

Rodriguez is being charged with indecent, lewd, or lascivious touching of minors, transmission of harmful materials to a minor, and soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct.

A judge has set his bond at $60,000.

READ MORE: Cape Coral softball coach arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with student Gary Anderson Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Gary Anderson has been arrested after deputies said he pulled a gun on someone ordering at a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru in Collier County.

Investigators said Anderson was taking photos of the victim’s license plate when the two got into an argument. Deputies said witnesses and the victim told them Anderson pulled a gun.

Anderson has been charged with aggravated assault.

READ MORE: Man accused of pulling gun on someone ordering at Collier County Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru