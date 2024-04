Gary Anderson Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested after, deputies said, he pulled a gun on someone ordering at a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru in Collier County.

A Collier County Sheriff’s Office report said 58-year-old Gary Anderson pulled a gun on a man who was at the drive-thru speaker of the Dunkin’ Donuts on Preserve Lane, Wednesday.

Investigators said Anderson was taking photos of the victim’s license plate when the two got into an argument.

Deputies said witnesses and the victim told them Anderson pulled a gun.

He has been charged with aggravated assault.