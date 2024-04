Joseph Sweeney mugshot. CREDIT: NAPLES POLICE

A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after bringing a fully loaded AR-style rifle and ammo into a busy Naples mall.

According to the Naples Police Department, witnesses saw Joseph Sweeney wearing a backpack at the Coastland Center Mall, appearing to have an impression of a rifle tucked inside, Sunday.

The witnesses also heard someone tell Sweeney, “No rifles, bro,” while pointing to a no guns allowed sign.

Sweeney refused when officers asked to search the backpack. He told the officers there was marijuana inside the bag.

Police said Sweeney tried running away but was caught.

After police eventually searched his bag, they discovered a Palmetto State Armory AR-style rifle with a fully loaded magazine and less than 20 grams of marijuana. The confiscated Palmetto State Armory AR-style. CREDIT: Naples PD.

Sweeney is charged with unlawful carry of a concealed firearm, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest without violence.

WINK News spoke with safety and security specialist Kristen Ziman for insight on what happened at the mall.

“This is where judgment comes in about law enforcement and security, notifying them, because that can also cause a lot of panic, right? But if they have the person contained, it’s an isolated incident,” said Ziman. “There is no further threat than there. There really is no imminent danger to anyone at that point to send out the alert.”

Police issued a release about the arrest Monday morning.

“Always notifying people after the fact is a really smart thing to do. Because it’s an opportunity there to make sure that people are vigilant,” said Ziman.