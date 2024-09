Runners from Lee County paid to tribute 21-year-old Arielle Valdes, who lost her life after being the focus of an extensive search.

Hundreds of people filled Centennial Park in Downtown Fort Myers for the memorial run.

Organizers of the event said they chose a run because that is something Valdes loved to do.

Isabella Hergerd is the sister of Valdes. She is thankful for the outpouring of support.

“I feel an overwhelming amount of love right now from the community and I just want to say thank you to everyone that is here and organized this,” said Hergerd.

Of the hundreds who were at the run, most did not know Valdes personally. What they did know was that they wanted to run to honor her life.

Joshua Dorsey is the head of ‘Running Friends of SWFL’ and he said he wanted to show support.

“A lot of us didn’t personally know Arielle, but we’re just a running family, and we all come together to support one another, and this the least we can do,” said Dorsey.

Arielle Valdes’ remains were found in the Caloosahatchee River on Monday.

There is no confirmation on the cause of death for Valdes. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, loved ones said she seemed to be having a mental breakdown just before going missing.

In the days following her disappearance, LCSO deployed extensive search efforts on the ground, in the sky and underwater.

That was until Monday when Sheriff Carmine Marceno said detectives found what they believe to be the remains of Valdes in the Caloosahatchee River.

The LCSO report said her family saw abnormal signs in her behavior.

Nancy Dauphinais is the Chief Operating Officer at David Lawrence Centers. She said it’s important to communicate kindly if you think someone is having mental health troubles.

“It’s important to learn those non-judgmental, compassionate questions to ask. It’s important to let people know that you’re concerned about them and they’re not alone,” said Dauphinais.

Kenneth Perez is another marathon participant and said to reach out for help if you need it.

“Anybody that’s struggling, please come out,” said Perez. “Please come out and talk to somebody. It’s very important, as you can see somebody who maybe feels like nobody was there for them. Look how many people turned out in support of their family and memory.”

If you or a loved one are experiencing any struggles with mental health, the number for the suicide and crisis hotline is 988.

The number for the Center for Progress and Excellence Mobile Crisis Unit is (844) 395-4432

For more information on the David Lawrence Center go on their website.