Deputies begin search for missing woman.

A body believed to be that of a North Fort Myers woman missing since Wednesday has been recovered from the Caloosahatchee River.

In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon by Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, he said though forensic evidence has yet to confirm that the body recovered was that of 21-year-old Arielle Reis Coutinho Valdes, it does appear to be her.

“Members of the Lee County Sheriffโ€™s Office located remains of a female while conducting a search along the Caloosahatchee River in North Fort Myers,” Marceno stated. “The remains are presumed to be of missing 21-year-old, Arielle Valdes. Preliminarily, there is no evidence to indicate that foul play was involved.”

LCSO’s marine unit launched to search in the Caloosahatchee River Monday morning.

A body bag was seen being loaded into a coroner’s van at around 1:30 p.m.

Authorities said that Valdes left her residence Wednesday evening at approximately 6:30 on foot to go for a run. She was caught by a traffic camera running towards the Edison Bridge. Credit: LCSO

However, she never returned home from the jog, and a search ensued.

Relative Isabella Hergert wrote her condolences on Facebook Monday morning, saying that Ari was too good for this world and that she will be dearly missed.

The family has asked for privacy in this difficult time and has not confirmed to WINK News that Valdes has died.

