Banned from sleeping in public, now being purged from the woods, where will the homeless population go now?

Law enforcement has swept multiple encampments, cleaning the trails of mess and muck left behind, and some of these encampments are right in our backyards.

Neighbors here don’t want to go on camera, and we knocked on several doors this morning to no answer, but some have what they won’t say written clearly on their front lawn—no trespassing.

We spoke with a man who volunteers as the neighborhood watch on Third Street in Fort Myers. He didn’t want to be on camera, and neither did any of his neighbors.

Why?

Because of a home going up in flames.

He said he’s afraid that this will happen to him because there is a problem with homelessness right in his backyard.

READ MORE: Man arrested for arson after Fort Myers home is engulfed by flames

The man who lit this house on fire was arrested for arson, and the property owner at the time said that the man was homeless.

That’s exactly what happened Friday morning. Mayor Kevin Anderson called Fort Myers police and their homeless outreach teams after he got one about a homeless camp on Second Ave and Poinsettia Ave.

FMPD and code enforcement were on the scene. Tents, a bike, blankets, along with many other items from the area were found.

Mayor Anderson said this is a problem that isn’t just going to go away.

“All we do is wind up moving the problem. They don’t go away, and what a lot of people need to understand is this is a mental health issue. It’s not about housing. Mental health and substance abuse are two of the big drivers,” Anderson said.

Anderson said he is trying to do what he can to clean up the neighborhoods and make sure people are safe, but it’s a long road.

“As I walk through downtown and on the street the personal side of me feels bad. I have to look at this as a leader. How does this affect not just the individual but the entire city,” he said.

Now, Anderson really emphasizes if you see tents or a camp set up, call his office or law enforcement. They are trying to help people get the services they need and overall keep the community safe and clean.