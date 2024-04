Behind each putt and swing of a golf club at the Gold Star Golf Tournament is someone who knew John Wirka Junior.

On Saturday, Wirka’s family hosted a fundraising golf tournament, with all proceeds benefiting Florida State University and the John Wirka Jr. Memorial Fund.

Wirka Jr. was a father, a husband, and a son. A man who put his life on the line while serving in the military, unfortunately passed back in 2021 in a non-combat-related incident.

“John was probably one of the most intelligent men I’ve ever met in my life,” said John’s wife, Erica Wirka, “He just had that drive and initiative, and he’s very thoughtful. We miss him a lot.”

Wirka Jr. was a green beret of the second battalion and in the seventh special forces group.

Although Wirka was deployed to Afghanistan several times during his service years, he always returned to his roots.

“He loved Florida State,” said John’s mother, Allison Wirka, “He played hockey at Florida State and they retired his number in 2021, he just loved it.”

His family has even endowed a scholarship in his honor at his alma mater, in the hopes of helping students and their families who have experienced the loss of a loved one due to active-duty military service.

“They will pick Gold Star students each year, Gold Star students and families,” said Erica, “And the Veteran Center will choose but they will hand out scholarships in his name just to keep forever now, keep his name going.”

And seeing the community come out reminds the Wirka family that his name will never be forgotten.

This golf tournament is another way the family can raise the funds for those Gold Star students, with all the proceeds going toward that scholarship.

Every time someone hits a golf ball, they’re going to be thinking of John and the legacy he left behind.

“It’s been very heartwarming, and it’s just such an honor,” said Allison.

Allison Wirka also said they hold a hockey tournament every year in her son’s honor, As it was the sport he grew up loving and playing throughout his years at FSU.