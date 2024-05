Evan Bowser will soon be teeing off with the pros. The First Assistant Club Pro at LaPlaya Golf Club in North Naples is getting ready to play in the PGA Championship for the first time.

“It truly was very exciting,” Bowser recalled when he clinched his spot. “A great moment in my life. Very proud very happy to make the putt on the last hole for birdie to qualify just meant a lot.”

Bowser qualified for the major at the PGA Professional Championship in Texas. His sister, Elayna, was with him on the course as his caddy.

“She’s a good player in her own right and she’s caddied for me before.” Bowser said. “So nothing too out of the ordinary it was kind of a good fit for both of us. And she helped me out along the way. Helped me from carrying my own bag which is obviously pretty good.”

Together, the siblings are focused on how to play the course.

“She kind of just goes full caddy,” Bowser said. “So you know we do our thing. Then we enjoy it after the round before the round or whatever it is. During the round, we’re all business so we enjoy that part of it.”

It was no question that Bowser asked his sister to be his caddy once again. This time, for the biggest tournament of his life.

“If you want to do it I mean obviously it’s going to be you,” Bowser said. “But she wants to do it and it’s going to be a lot of fun. She’s a big Tiger Woods fan so she’s looking forward to maybe seeing him up close too.”

For Evan, he just wants to play well and enjoy the moment.

“Just looking forward to playing a nice golf course really,” Bowser said. “All those guys are tremendous players and it’ll be cool to see how they play the course to how I do.”