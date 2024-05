The Suncoast Credit Union Finance Academy at Immokalee High School is taking a proactive approach to teaching students about money.

In a survey published by Forbes, 78% of Americans live paycheck-to-paycheck, which emphasizes the importance of financial literacy.

The academy’s approach is that it is never too early to start teaching about the nuances of finance.

“It’s going to help me in the real world by teaching me how to budget my money and where to put it,” said Suncoast Credit Union volunteer and student Alexander Velasquez-Lopez.

Not only is Velasquez-Lopez learning about banking within the school, but he is also teaching his classmates as well.

“I’m just helping them like make an account. Or if they want to make a deposit I just asked for like their information in order to make a deposit,” said Velasquez-Lopez.

Falia Justima is a former student at Immokalee High School and the current Finance Academy Director and has expressed excitement about teaching students about money-saving opportunities.

“Our collaboration with Suncoast provides an actual banking manager to be here with them so they learn about the process of opening accounts, making deposits, and withdrawing,” said Justima. I understand the demographic, you understand the background, and I understand some of their fears and anxiety. But I’m really glad to be part of this experience for them.”

Around a dozen students take the opportunity to volunteer at the Suncoast Credit Union every Wednesday.

While volunteering, students discuss money and tips to ensure a stronger grasp of financial literacy.