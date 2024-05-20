Playing like a girl in Naples flag football league

Every week athletes in Naples are showing people how to play like a girl in Under Armour’s RISE Flag Football League of Naples.

Lorna McLain, the league’s commissioner, brought the league to Collier County two years ago.

“I knew that I wanted to open something sports related, especially that led a little bit more with our girls,” McLain said.

McLain’s passion for girls’ athletics she credits to her daughter.

“She didn’t really check off all of the boxes as a little ballerina or a little girly girl,” McLain said. “When football came along she loved it, but it came to a certain age that she couldn’t do it anymore.

McLain saw a need for a league that gives girls the opportunity to play in Naples and she got to work.

Now more than 100 kids play in the league of eight girls teams and eight boys teams.

“This is a sport that honestly you can learn so fast and so quickly,” McClain said. “You don’t have to be in a private club. It’s not super expensive. That’s the type of opportunity we wanted to put out in the community.”

In addition to her rise commissioner role, McLain works at Saint Matthew’s House. Saint Matthew’s House is an organization that, in part, helps people in addiction recovery.

“A lot of the time they tell us, ‘I wish when I was younger, I had something more important in my life or there was some type of activity or sports that I was involved in'” McLain said.

Through having a positive outlet and strong role models McLain hopes flag football makes a difference in the community.

Win or lose, the kids love it.

“We have not won a game so far,” flag football player Jocelyn Rahe said. “However, we are still having fun and we enjoy playing it together. I like that we get to represent that we can do whatever we want. We’re capable of things that boys can do too.”

UA RISE Flag practices and plays games on Friday evenings at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples.

If you are interested in getting involved, whether as a coach or signing up a player, visit www.uariseflag.com or call 239-237-5151.