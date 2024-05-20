Playing like a girl in Naples flag football league

WINK News
Pastor Sean Critser’s congregation voted unanimously on Sunday to sell the front two acres of the church’s property for $4 million.
Imagine someone pretends to be you and sells your home or land right from underneath you. Deed or property fraud happens more often than you think.
A woman and her exhausted dog fight to survive while trapped in the elements and oppressive Florida heat.
Surgery to remove cancers in the head and neck can sometimes leave patients with negative impacts long after the cancer is gone. But a new approach is cutting back on damage.
From flood insurance to pythons and rebuilding from Ian nearly two years later, Southwest Florida has a lot on its plate.
There’s a study looking at the possibility of moving the Naples Airport.
The Florida Department of Transportation announced a busy Fort Myers bridge is closing for more than two months.
No plea deal for woman suspected of being involved in one of the largest drug rings in Southwest Florida.
Authorities have released the identities of all three Franklin Lock Park drowning victims.
It’s a family affair at Lyons Title & Trust, which recently opened its third office in Port Charlotte.
Collier County commissioners unanimously rejected a $23 million price for a 2,247-acre Immokalee property for possible affordable workforce housing, fire house and other uses, opting to continue negotiating.
Voodoo Brewing Co. began in 2005 and has since expanded to five corporate locations and 14 franchise locations, with the Fort Myers spot being the first to open in Florida.
The Rest Area Access Road, under I-75 at mile marker 63, is closed due to an overturned truck that spilled its cargo onto the roadway.
Gulf Coast Symphony holds Candlelight concerts in an effort to introduce classical musicians and string quartets to the community in a unique atmosphere.
Every week athletes in Naples are showing people how to play like a girl in Under Armour’s RISE Flag Football League of Naples.
Lorna McLain, the league’s commissioner, brought the league to Collier County two years ago.
“I knew that I wanted to open something sports related, especially that led a little bit more with our girls,” McLain said.
McLain’s passion for girls’ athletics she credits to her daughter.
“She didn’t really check off all of the boxes as a little ballerina or a little girly girl,” McLain said. “When football came along she loved it, but it came to a certain age that she couldn’t do it anymore.
McLain saw a need for a league that gives girls the opportunity to play in Naples and she got to work.
Now more than 100 kids play in the league of eight girls teams and eight boys teams.
“This is a sport that honestly you can learn so fast and so quickly,” McClain said. “You don’t have to be in a private club. It’s not super expensive. That’s the type of opportunity we wanted to put out in the community.”
In addition to her rise commissioner role, McLain works at Saint Matthew’s House. Saint Matthew’s House is an organization that, in part, helps people in addiction recovery.
“A lot of the time they tell us, ‘I wish when I was younger, I had something more important in my life or there was some type of activity or sports that I was involved in'” McLain said.
Through having a positive outlet and strong role models McLain hopes flag football makes a difference in the community.
Win or lose, the kids love it.
“We have not won a game so far,” flag football player Jocelyn Rahe said. “However, we are still having fun and we enjoy playing it together. I like that we get to represent that we can do whatever we want. We’re capable of things that boys can do too.”
UA RISE Flag practices and plays games on Friday evenings at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples.
If you are interested in getting involved, whether as a coach or signing up a player, visit www.uariseflag.com or call 239-237-5151.