Credit: The Florida Highway Patrol

Two men have been arrested after allegedly fleeing from State Troopers on Interstate 75 in Collier County and throwing a backpack with drugs out of the car.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, on Sunday at 9:08 p.m., troopers attempted to stop a BMW X3 at mile marker 94 for speeding at 95 miles per hour. Â

The BMW slowed down to pull over, then accelerated to flee. At the same time, the right front passenger rolled down the window and threw out a black backpack.

Troopers initially attempted to stop the BMW, which was reaching speeds of 155 mph, but they returned to the 94-mile marker to search for the backpack.Â

They found the backpack, loaded with drugs, drug paraphernalia, needles, money, a scale and more.

On Monday, at approximately 2:29 a.m., Troopers observed the same BMW, occupied by the same driver and passenger, return to the 94-mile marker to search for the backpack.

They arrested 29-year-old Gedarious Geffrard of Deerfield Beach and 35-year-old Joseph Dormelus of Pompano Beach on multiple criminal charges and booked them into the Collier County Jail.Â

Geffrard is being charged with drug possession, trafficking, drug paraphernalia possession and tampering with evidence.

Dormelus is being charged with fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license, drug possession, trafficking, drug paraphernalia possession and tampering with evidence.