Royteshia Lashea Denson Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A woman has been arrested after fleeing from Cape Coral police officers and then crashing with multiple unrestrained children in the backseat.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, on Tuesday, just after 7 a.m., officers were conducting traffic enforcement in front of Island Coast High School at 2125 De Navarra Pkwy.

An officer saw 33-year-old Royteshia Lashea Denson, driving a white Hyundai Sonata, drop off two children in the roadway.

The officer motioned for Denson to pull over to the side of the road. He told her she couldn’t drop the children off in the roadway.

At that time, the officer witnessed four young children in the back seat unrestrained. The officer told Denson she could not go anywhere without proper child restraints and told her to move off the road to prevent further traffic congestion.

Denson reportedly stated, “I don’t have time for this,” and put the car in gear and sped East on De Navarra Parkway.

She then attempted to turn right on Garden Boulevard, went over the grass on the corner, and struck a car waiting at a stop sign in the opposite lane.

After the crash investigation was completed, officers told Denson they were conducting a criminal investigation.

Denson was taken to the Lee County Jail and is being charged with fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer.

She was also issued traffic citations for the four children who were not restrained in the car.

A charge of child neglect is pending.