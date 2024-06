Credit: UC Breaking News

A prison escapee has been arrested after allegedly fleeing in a stolen vehicle from an attempted traffic stop early Wednesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 1:36 a.m., a stolen silver Lexus had fled from an attempted traffic stop with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

FHP located the Lexus in Lee County on Interstate 75 and tried to pull it over at mile marker 114, near Collier County.

When the driver, Aaliyah Christian Foster, 23, failed to stop, FHP and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office deployed stop sticks, causing the Lexus’s tire to deflate.

Foster continued to flee south on I-75, driving on the rims. The Lexus eventually entered the Golden Gate Parkway interchange (Exit 105) and collided with a pedestrian crosswalk sign.

As a precaution, Foster was transported to an area hospital and then placed under arrest in the Collier County Jail.

Foster is being charged with fleeing, grand theft, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and drug charges.

Foster also has an active warrant as a prison escapee from the Florida Department of Corrections.