A woman and her exhausted dog fight to survive while trapped in the elements and oppressive Florida heat.

The pair lost their way at Prairie Preserve Pines in North Fort Myers. The woman called 911 for help and deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office sprung into action.

Body camera footage from the deputies show them responding to Prairie Pines Preserve around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

A senior citizen and her dog were walking on the hiking and horse trail at the 2600-acre preserve and got lost.

Her dog is shown crawling into the bushes and deputies give it water by hand before carrying it back to safety.

WINK News spoke with walkers at the trail, who said they stick to the well-beaten path.

“I only do the short trail. So I don’t get lost on that one. I have done the long trail several times only with other people. It’s a rough walk,” said Lynda, a trail walker from North Fort Myers. “There’s no water back there. And I’ve seen dogs just on the short trip. Really get exhausted.”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says deputies took the woman and her dog, Toffee, home.

The woman did not need medical treatment and she took her own dog to the hospital later to get checked out.

Nevertheless, it’s an important reminder with the rising temperatures to be mindful of what time you decide to walk outside with your dog.