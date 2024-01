Ambulance. Credit: CBS

A Charlotte County woman shot one of her pet dogs after it began to fight with another one of her dogs, according to Charlotte County Animal Control.

Animal control said the owner told them the dog got into a fight with another one of her dogs and that she had to shoot it to get them to stop.

She contacted CCAC immediately after the incident.

CCAC impounded the wounded dog, which was still partially alive, and transported it to a veterinary clinic to have it humanely euthanized.

CCAC said this is currently not being treated as an animal cruelty case.