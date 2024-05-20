WINK News

Watch Now

Byron Donalds to hold town hall in Cape Coral

Reporter: Claire Galt
Published: Updated:

The person who represents you on Capitol Hill wants to hear from you.

Tonight, Congressman Byron Donalds is in Lee County.

From flood insurance to pythons and rebuilding from Hurricane Ian nearly two years later, Southwest Florida has a lot on its plate.

He plans to address Southwest Florida and the nation, but most importantly, Donalds said he just wants to hear from you about anything you want to talk about or have questions about.

The town hall will be held at Cape Christian Church in Cape Coral. The doors will open at 5:15 p.m., and if you can’t make it, the meeting will be live-streamed on the congressman’s Instagram account.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.