The Lee County NAACP plans on protesting the state attorney’s ruling of an FMPD detective’s killing of an unarmed black man.

On Thursday, State Attorney Amria Fox gave the final ruling on the Christopher Jordan case.

Jordan was shot and killed by Fort Myer police detective James Moschella on December 1.

Fox cleared James from facing any criminal charges and said his use of deadly force on Jordan was justified.

Detective Moschella thought Jordan posed a threat and had a gun.

It wasn’t until after the fact that investigators never found a gun in Jordan’s home.

Since Thursday, the attorney’s decision has left local leaders like the Lee County NAACP branch president, James Muwakkil, fearful of this potentially happening again.

“There was just no reason to kill him,” said James Muwakkil, Lee County NAACP Branch president. It increases the potential of it happening now to other Black men whenever we get an officer who is overzealous regarding violence. We have to stay on this because that means me next time possible… that means my son next time possible.”

The fight for justice continues. The NAACP plans to hold a protest in front of the state attorney’s office in hopes it will lead to reevaluate her decision. The branch also hopes to alert voters to the changes they can make.

“We don’t see this state attorney doing the right thing,” said Muwakkil. We’re calling attention to it so down the road, we can vote her out.”

Muwakkil says he plans to take further action if justice doesn’t prevail locally.

“We will go to Congress if we don’t think the Department of Justice is doing its job,” said Muwakkil. We’ll go to the headquarters in Tampa in the Middle District, but someone has to look at this and reverse that decision.”

The Lee County NAACP branch plans to protest outside the state attorney’s office on Thursday, May 23, at 4:30 p.m.