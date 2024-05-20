Commissioner reacts to state attorney ruling in death of Christopher Jordan

WINK News
The Fort Myers yacht basin is lacking in the “yacht” part right now, or any boat for that matter. It’s been that way since Hurricane Ian hit.
Half a mile off Venice Beach, deep below the surface of the water, two divers, Blair Morrow and Alex Lundberg, found a sign of prehistoric times buried in the sand.
It’s a place designed to bring in people and a lot of money to Charlotte County. The Sunseeker Resort opened on December 15 and features 785 rooms, 20 different food and beverage places, and 60,000 square feet of convention space.
North Port Fire Rescue said to expect significant delays. They recommended drivers take an alternate route.
A new roundabout is coming to the City of Fort Myers at the intersection of Challenger Boulevard and Winkler Avenue.
Pastor Sean Critser’s congregation voted unanimously on Sunday to sell the front two acres of the church’s property for $4 million.
There have been no boats coming out of the Punta Rassa boat ramp since 2022, after Hurricane Ian hit southwest Florida.
Imagine someone pretends to be you and sells your home or land right from underneath you. Deed or property fraud happens more often than you think.
A woman and her exhausted dog fight to survive while trapped in the elements and oppressive Florida heat.
Surgery to remove cancers in the head and neck can sometimes leave patients with negative impacts long after the cancer is gone. But a new approach is cutting back on damage.
From flood insurance to pythons and rebuilding from Ian nearly two years later, Southwest Florida has a lot on its plate.
There’s a study looking at the possibility of moving the Naples Airport.
Through having a positive outlet and strong role models commissioner Lorna McLain hopes flag football makes a difference in the community.
The Florida Department of Transportation announced a busy Fort Myers bridge is closing for more than two months.
On Monday, the detective who fired the fatal shot that killed Christopher Jordan in his Fort Myers home went back to work.
His return comes just days after the state attorney says his actions were justified despite investigators never finding a gun.
As the black community and the Fort Myers Police Department deal with a fractured relationship, Fort Myers City Councilman Johnny Streets hopes the detective isn’t just jumping back in.
“Is he ready? What protocol do we have for him to re-enter? Does he have to go to some type of training, like sensitivity and multicultural training?” said Streets.
Councilman Streets doesn’t just have a title in this city. He grew up here and was a police officer.
Going forward, he hopes people don’t harp on dividing themselves into camps about whether the state attorney’s decision, “The detective was justified,” was right or wrong.
He believes we all need to come together on a common goal: making changes so that this doesn’t happen again.
“As Dr. King said, we still got some difficult days ahead. And we don’t need to be fighting each other,” said Streets.
Streets wants everyone to come together—Chief Fields, the State Attorney’s Office, the community, the city manager, and the mayor—to have these conversations.
He said this tragic incident can be an opportunity to fix broken parts of the system, “whether it be training, whether it be getting more experienced officers because I think that’s one of the biggest problems that I see in a lot of apartments, particularly FMPD. It’s relatively young,” said Streets.
He also sees weak points in the department of “community policing.”
Police were called to the home on Stella Street more than a dozen times in 2023 alone.
“A community-policing officer would say, ‘Well, wait a minute. We’ve been here these many times. Where’s the intervention? Surely there are some problems in this house.’ said Streets, “So we need to either make some recommendations about mental health, recommendations about domestic violence.'”
On Thursday, the NAACP will host a protest outside the state attorney’s office. Streets believes getting people around the table and finding solutions is a better way to move forward.