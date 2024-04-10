Local high school students prepare for first spring musical

Students at Aubrey Rogers High School are getting ready for their first spring musical.

The high school opened this year, and the fine arts department has been rehearsing since January to open “Bye-bye Birdie.”

The musical will be in the school’s state-of-the-art auditorium, which holds 1,300 seats.

This musical isn’t just the first at Aubrey Rogers. It’s also the first musical for director Julyssa Medrano-Ward.

Medrano-Ward said she had a specific reason for choosing Bye-bye Birdie.

“Bye-Bye Birdie was actually the first show I was ever in when I was in high school,” said Medrano-Ward. “So I was like, this is a brand new school. My dream job. I want to do a show. That means a lot to me.”

“The cast is so supportive to each other, and everyone is so amazing,” said Kaylin Velez, who plays Rosie Alvarez.

About 40 students are in the cast and crew and worked together to build and paint the set.

“Everybody’s excited. A lot of us are scared. I’m not. I’m really excited to get it done and to show we’ve been working for so long,” said Brett Kness, who plays Albert J. Peterson.

The show is on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. with a show at 2 p.m. on Saturday as well.