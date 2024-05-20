Caloosahatchee River Bridge to close for 10 weeks to speed up bridge project

WINK News
Pastor Sean Critser’s congregation voted unanimously on Sunday to sell the front two acres of the church’s property for $4 million.
Imagine someone pretends to be you and sells your home or land right from underneath you. Deed or property fraud happens more often than you think.
A woman and her exhausted dog fight to survive while trapped in the elements and oppressive Florida heat.
Surgery to remove cancers in the head and neck can sometimes leave patients with negative impacts long after the cancer is gone. But a new approach is cutting back on damage.
From flood insurance to pythons and rebuilding from Ian nearly two years later, Southwest Florida has a lot on its plate.
There’s a study looking at the possibility of moving the Naples Airport.
Through having a positive outlet and strong role models commissioner Lorna McLain hopes flag football makes a difference in the community.
No plea deal for woman suspected of being involved in one of the largest drug rings in Southwest Florida.
Authorities have released the identities of all three Franklin Lock Park drowning victims.
It’s a family affair at Lyons Title & Trust, which recently opened its third office in Port Charlotte.
Collier County commissioners unanimously rejected a $23 million price for a 2,247-acre Immokalee property for possible affordable workforce housing, fire house and other uses, opting to continue negotiating.
Voodoo Brewing Co. began in 2005 and has since expanded to five corporate locations and 14 franchise locations, with the Fort Myers spot being the first to open in Florida.
The Rest Area Access Road, under I-75 at mile marker 63, is closed due to an overturned truck that spilled its cargo onto the roadway.
Gulf Coast Symphony holds Candlelight concerts in an effort to introduce classical musicians and string quartets to the community in a unique atmosphere.
The Florida Department of Transportation announced that a busy Fort Myers bridge is closing for over two months.
According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the Caloosahatchee River Bridge will close for ten weeks starting on Friday, May 31, and is expected to reopen on Monday, August 11.
The Caloosahatchee Bridge will be fully closed for the construction of an 8-foot sidewalk.
“We have been monitoring the traffic, we have been monitoring a couple of minor crashes, we spoke with the construction contractor and this was what they came up with,” said Patricia Pichette, an employee for FDOT.
But, why exactly are they choosing this time to do the construction?
“When school is out when the snowbirds aren’t here, can we get more done to try and ease the pain,” said Pichette.
“It makes sense to get it done quickly and efficiently, even at the inconvenience of some summer traffic. But then we’ll be back in position for the fall,” said Fort Myers councilman Lison Bochette.
Closing the Caloosahatchee River Bridge during these ten weeks is intended to speed up the project’s completion by up to 18 months.
A Lee County spokesman says their technology monitors traffic conditions and closures in real time and responders are able to see and use the fastest route.
When it comes to emergency management, they said they will work with their local partners to ensure real-time roadway conditions are communicated when an evacuation notice is ordered.
The closure will also ensure a higher level of safety for the crews working on the project and drivers on the road.