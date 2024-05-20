Caloosahatchee River Bridge to close for 10 weeks to speed up bridge project

The Florida Department of Transportation announced that a busy Fort Myers bridge is closing for over two months.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the Caloosahatchee River Bridge will close for ten weeks starting on Friday, May 31, and is expected to reopen on Monday, August 11.

The Caloosahatchee Bridge will be fully closed for the construction of an 8-foot sidewalk.

“We have been monitoring the traffic, we have been monitoring a couple of minor crashes, we spoke with the construction contractor and this was what they came up with,” said Patricia Pichette, an employee for FDOT.

But, why exactly are they choosing this time to do the construction?

“When school is out when the snowbirds aren’t here, can we get more done to try and ease the pain,” said Pichette.

“It makes sense to get it done quickly and efficiently, even at the inconvenience of some summer traffic. But then we’ll be back in position for the fall,” said Fort Myers councilman Lison Bochette.

Closing the Caloosahatchee River Bridge during these ten weeks is intended to speed up the project’s completion by up to 18 months.

A Lee County spokesman says their technology monitors traffic conditions and closures in real time and responders are able to see and use the fastest route.

When it comes to emergency management, they said they will work with their local partners to ensure real-time roadway conditions are communicated when an evacuation notice is ordered.

The closure will also ensure a higher level of safety for the crews working on the project and drivers on the road.