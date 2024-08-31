SWFL Scoreboard: High School Football Week 2

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The Golden Eagles took down the Cougars 64-7 to win the Crosstown Showdown for the 26th year in a row.
Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann has sent a statement to WINK News after being charged with a DUI.
Authorities responded to an active scene at a 7-eleven in Fort Myers after a woman was stabbed early Friday evening.
Police said a suspicious van followed a middle school student home from the bus stop on Thursday and yelled, “Get in the van.”
The driver of the box truck told officers he didn’t see Kendra as she rode in front of him, and he started to go.
Friday was Jimmy Buffett Day at Margaritaville and Fort Myers Beach is gearing up for a fun party all weekend long.
Charlotte County deputies are entering the community equipped with a new tool for handling mental health: the crisis initiative training.
Neighbors in Rotonda Heights are fed up with the flooding and they want to see it fixed.
Betsy Gardner president and CEO of the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce started Relaunch, a program to help stay-at-home moms.
A closer look at the gas leak that killed two men in Fort Myers Beach has revealed some new details leading up to the deaths.
The CVS Pharmacy in Sanibel is reopening nearly two years after Hurricane Ian caused severe damage to it.
A woman had to be transported to the hospital after suffering an injury when the boat she was in struck the wake of a yacht.
The reported altercation at Arlington National Cemetery involving Donald Trump’s staff was far from the first time that veterans or the families of service members have criticized the former president for words or behavior they saw as disparaging.
Kamala Harris defended shifting away from some liberal positions in her first major television interview of her presidential campaign.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information about a driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash in Cape Coral.
Friday, August 30
BARRON COLLIER 7 AT NAPLES 64
LEHIGH 12 AT FORT MYERS 33
PORT CHARLOTTE 51 AT NORTH FORT MYERS 7
GOLDEN GATE 36 AT LELY 66
CLEWISTON 22 AT IMMOKALEE 39
GATEWAY CHARTER 0 AT LABELLE 34
NORTH PORT 0 AT CHARLOTTE 31
SOMERSET ACADEMY 42 AT PALMETTO RIDGE 0
SOUTH FORT MYERS 35 AT RIVERDALE 36
IDA BAKER 7 AT CYPRESS LAKE 48
EAST LEE COUNTY 43 AT GATEWAY 0
MARINER 18 AT BONITA SPRINGS 14
ECS 0 AT ISLAND COAST 27
ESTERO 28 AT AUBREY ROGERS 7
BISHOP VEROT 55 AT TAMPA CATHOLIC 12
FIRST BAPTIST 31 AT CALVARY CHRISTIAN 7
CSN 6 AT CARDINAL MOONEY 35
GULF COAST 14 AT BARTOW 36
Thursday, August 29
SFCA 28 AT CANTERBURY 0