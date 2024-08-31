WINK News

Watch Now

SWFL Scoreboard: High School Football Week 2

Writer: Sylvie Sparks, Zach Oliveri
Published: Updated:

Friday, August 30

BARRON COLLIER 7 AT NAPLES 64

LEHIGH 12 AT FORT MYERS 33

PORT CHARLOTTE 51 AT NORTH FORT MYERS 7 

GOLDEN GATE 36 AT LELY 66

CLEWISTON 22 AT IMMOKALEE 39

GATEWAY CHARTER 0 AT LABELLE 34

NORTH PORT 0 AT CHARLOTTE 31 

SOMERSET ACADEMY 42 AT PALMETTO RIDGE 0

SOUTH FORT MYERS 35 AT RIVERDALE 36

IDA BAKER 7 AT CYPRESS LAKE 48 

EAST LEE COUNTY 43 AT GATEWAY 0

MARINER 18 AT BONITA SPRINGS 14 

ECS 0 AT ISLAND COAST 27 

ESTERO 28 AT AUBREY ROGERS 7

BISHOP VEROT 55 AT TAMPA CATHOLIC 12

FIRST BAPTIST 31 AT CALVARY CHRISTIAN 7

CSN 6 AT CARDINAL MOONEY 35

GULF COAST 14 AT BARTOW 36

Thursday, August 29

SFCA 28 AT CANTERBURY 0 

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.