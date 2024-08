Credit: The Fort Myers Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Fort Myers Police Department has arrested a woman who stands accused of a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist on the Caloosahatchee Bridge.

Police arrested Ninoshca Nieves, 28, on Thursday after the fatal crash was initially reported on Sept. 24.

It happened on the southbound span of the Caloosahatchee Bridge.

The following day, police recovered the deceased body from the Caloosahatchee River, which was taken to the medical examiner’s office as a routine procedure, where medical examiners found trauma to the body not consistent with solely drowning.

The bicyclist was identified as 20-year-old Hunter McDade.

An investigation was conducted, leading the FMPD Traffic Homicide Unit to locate Nieves’s vehicle through captured surveillance of the vehicle days before the crash with no damage and days after with damage consistent with their investigation.

Nieves was then arrested and charged with one count of hit-and-run involving death.

She currently resides in the Lee County Jail.