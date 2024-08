A woman had to be transported to the hospital after suffering an injury when the boat she was in struck the wake of a yacht.

Fort Myers Fire Rescue was called to the scene Friday afternoon and told WINK News that a couple on the boat reportedly hit a large wake from a yacht and were pulled under the Midpoint Bridge.

FMFD Engine 13 truck responded along with other medical responders across agencies.

Responders picked them up via a service ladder and piloted the patient’s boat to Everest Parkway boat dock.

She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after meeting Cape Coral Fire Department on that side.

FMFD started treatment immediately when they got on the boat. There was no direct bridge hit.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials are investigating the incident.

