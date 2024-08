Neighbors in Rotonda Heights are fed up with the flooding and they want to see it fixed.

Julie Condon said she has reached out to Charlotte County officials countless times.

She isn’t complaining about little ponds puddling up in her lawn. Rainy season turns her backyard into a full-on lake.

She’s even taken drainage into her own hands and tried to figure out how to get rid of this water over the years.

Condon and her husband said this is nothing new, and it’s also not just from storms; they see flooding anytime it rains.

From the side of the house to the back, it all floods with water and leads to a pond right behind her pool.

“This is more than normal over the eight years,” said Condon, “but normally, it’s only back about two inches.”

Condon said she is worried, not only about the water here, but what happens when it floods higher and up to her pool.

Water seeps well past the line where her property ends, especially with recent rainfall, where neighbors said they measured at least 4 inches.