The Weather Authority is tracking afternoon scattered storms for Saturday this Labor Day weekend.

Saturday

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kriedler said “As we kick off Labor Day weekend, we can expect temperatures in the low 90s Saturday afternoon with scattered showers and storms later in the afternoon and evening.”

Winds are out of the southeast today which will help storms to develop along the east coast and push their way towards us here in Southwest Florida later in the day.

We will also see plenty of sunshine throughout the day, which is good news for any outdoor Labor Day weekend plans.

Sunday

Rinse and repeat! Temperatures again will reach the low 90s with scattered storms in the afternoon.

Ample moisture will help to fuel some of the showers and storms that develop along the east coast and southeast winds will help those storms work their way across the state towards us.

‘Feels-like’ temperatures will be in the triple digits again during the afternoon hours.

Monday

A similar pattern will stick around for the start of the work week meaning we will continue to see temperatures in the low 90s with a chance for scattered storms each day.

Great news for the Labor Day weekend boaters, it’s not a bad weekend to get out on the water.

Winds are out of the southeast around 5 to 10 knots with the Gulf reaching about 1 to 2 feet. There is only a light chop in our bays. Be on the lookout for afternoon thunderstorms and stay hydrated!

Tracking the Tropics

Right on cue as we are about to enter September, a historically active time for tropical development, we are watching three areas in the tropics.

We are currently keeping our eyes on a tropical wave that currently has a 50% chance of developing. Models bring this into the Caribbean by next week where the environment is conducive for further development.

The next name on our storm name list is Francine.

The other areas are two areas of low pressure that have a low, 20% chance of developing over the next week.

The one will bring heavy rain towards coastal Louisiana and Texas over the next few days. The other one is a tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa.

The WINK Weather Authority team will continue to keep you updated on the latest with these areas in the tropics.