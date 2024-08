After a ten-week shutdown, the Caloosahatchee Bridge has partially reopened.

The closure of the Caloosahatchee Bridge has been a nightmare for those who rely on that bridge every day.

The bridge officially reopened just after 4 a.m. on Monday.

Now that people can once again use this bridge to get where they need to go, there are many happy drivers.

“Since the bridge has been closed, it looks like we’re still going to have to get up a little bit earlier to make it across the bridge,” said Shantrell Johnson, a driver from North Fort Myers. “But overall, as it picks up, I think it’ll be fine for us. I think we’ll do well.”

“I’m just looking forward to the traffic lightening up and really hoping that people will get back to what they did before and take their normal ways,” said Carolyn Weaver, another driver from North Fort Myers.

The closure of the Caloosahatchee Bridge for the construction of a pedestrian walkway has been challenging for both drivers and businesses.

Local business owners hope their establishments will pick up after what they say was a significant slowdown.

“I had four employees, and I had to lay off two of them,” said Kaiz Premji, the owner of Cheers Wine and Liquor. “Between the two, I’ve had to balance their hours between each other, and on top of that, I’ve had to send them home and work the store myself.”

“Ever since the news broke out that they were going to partially reopen it, we’re hoping more people come in now that the bridge is open,” said Angie Ochoa, a hostess at Sabor A Mexico. “Some of our regulars do live on the other side of the bridge, and they do cross that. It’s a hassle for them to go all the way around.”

“We’re thrilled,” said Glenn Savastano, part owner of Daddy Dee’s Ice Cream Parlor. “That’s all I can say: We’re thrilled!”

It’s important to note that only one lane is open for southbound traffic, but both lanes are open for northbound traffic.

The bridge will also be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily so crews can finish the sidewalk.

FDOT says the 10-week closure sped up construction by 416 days, and the entire project should be finished by December 2024 or January 2025.