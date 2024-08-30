Naples mayor speaks out after DUI arrest

WINK News
Neighbors in Rotonda Heights are fed up with the flooding and they want to see it fixed.
Betsy Gardner president and CEO of the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce started Relaunch, a program to help stay-at-home moms.
A closer look at the gas leak that killed two men in Fort Myers Beach has revealed some new details leading up to the deaths.
The CVS Pharmacy in Sanibel is reopening nearly two years after Hurricane Ian caused severe damage to it.
A woman had to be transported to the hospital after suffering an injury when the boat she was in struck the wake of a yacht.
The reported altercation at Arlington National Cemetery involving Donald Trump’s staff was far from the first time that veterans or the families of service members have criticized the former president for words or behavior they saw as disparaging.
Kamala Harris defended shifting away from some liberal positions in her first major television interview of her presidential campaign.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information about a driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash in Cape Coral.
The Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium will reopen its newly renovated planetarium this weekend.
The Fort Myers Police Department has arrested a woman who stands accused of a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist on the Caloosahatchee Bridge.
A serial shoplifter has been arrested after allegedly stealing multiple items, including a Bratz sweatshirt, from a Target in Cape Coral.
Burntwood Tavern temporarily closed over the weekend at Mercato in North Naples with plans to reopen in early or mid-October as a mostly new dining concept.
Convicted double murderer Wade Wilson has been transferred out of the Lee County Jail by the Department of Corrections.
The Weather Authority is tracking Friday afternoon scattered storms that may have an impact on your evening plans
Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann has sent a statement to WINK News after being charged with DUI.
Heitmann texted the following statement to WINK News reporter Camila Pereira:
“I apologize for making a mistake. I have an attorney and no comment at this time. I am sorry. I will reach out when I can.”
Heitmann’s blood alcohol level was two times the legal limit when she was arrested late Wednesday night.
Heitmann was given a $500 bond and bonded out the following morning.
Naples residents have reacted to the news of Heitmann’s DUI arrest.
Some constituents feel for the mayor. They recognize drinking and driving is a mistake, but they’re not pushing for any severe consequences such as a resignation.
Rick Delonge is a Naples resident, and he said that it was a mistake and expressed understanding rather than condemnation.
“You got to use better judgment than that,” said Delonge. “When you have a drink, don’t drive. I presume it was an honest mistake. Sometimes we overindulge, and she’s got to own up to it.”
Alan Zumstein said that everyone makes mistakes and still believes she is a good mayor.
“Everybody makes bad decisions, and I wish she wouldn’t have,” said Zumstein. “I think she’s a good mayor. I think she does a lot of nice things for Naples, and it’s a very unfortunate situation.”
Heitmann is set to appear in court on Sept. 18.