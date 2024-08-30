Naples mayor speaks out after DUI arrest

Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann has sent a statement to WINK News after being charged with DUI.

Heitmann texted the following statement to WINK News reporter Camila Pereira:

“I apologize for making a mistake. I have an attorney and no comment at this time. I am sorry. I will reach out when I can.”

Heitmann’s blood alcohol level was two times the legal limit when she was arrested late Wednesday night.

Heitmann was given a $500 bond and bonded out the following morning.

Naples residents have reacted to the news of Heitmann’s DUI arrest.

Some constituents feel for the mayor. They recognize drinking and driving is a mistake, but they’re not pushing for any severe consequences such as a resignation.

Rick Delonge is a Naples resident, and he said that it was a mistake and expressed understanding rather than condemnation.

“You got to use better judgment than that,” said Delonge. “When you have a drink, don’t drive. I presume it was an honest mistake. Sometimes we overindulge, and she’s got to own up to it.”

Alan Zumstein said that everyone makes mistakes and still believes she is a good mayor.

“Everybody makes bad decisions, and I wish she wouldn’t have,” said Zumstein. “I think she’s a good mayor. I think she does a lot of nice things for Naples, and it’s a very unfortunate situation.”

Heitmann is set to appear in court on Sept. 18.