Some Cape Coral residents woke up in the early morning hours to their neighbor’s home being raided by federal agents on Wednesday.

WINK News had previously reported about the investigation at the 700 block of Southwest Santa Barbara Place in Cape Coral.

At the time, federal agents only told WINK it was a “court-authorized search.”

On Friday, WINK learned the raid was connected to four drug trafficking arrests in Cape Coral and North Fort Myers.

Frederick Taylor, Jill Berrey, Michael Peacock and Marcos Casiano were all arrested on drug trafficking charges, following an extensive FBI investigation that began in May 2024.

WINK also obtained the federal criminal complaint filed in the U.S. district court.

The criminal complaint is 42 pages long and exposes text messages between confidential human sources and Frederick Taylor, who is also known as “Florida.”

In the texts, he unknowingly discusses where to meet up for drug exchanges and price negotiations with confidential human sources. Those are convicted felons that assist the FBI with information gathering to lessen their sentences.

For some of his drug deals, Taylor also unknowingly met up with those confidential human sources.

The criminal complaint later dives into the relationship between the four accused.

According to the FBI’s investigation, Jill Berrey and Michael Peacock’s home, also known as “Mama Jill’s house,” was used as a place to sell drugs. Casiano’s home is where it was all stored.

All four stand accused of “conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance (50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectible amount of methamphetamine).”

WINK News reporter Amy Galo drove by all of the different locations listed in the federal criminal complaint filed in the U.S. district court.

In the map above, the two points in the Paloma Park neighborhood are the homes where the drugs were kept and sold.

The other two points on the map are the Walmart and Popeyes just off Pine Island Road, which are some of the parking lots where Frederick Taylor would deal drugs.

You’ll notice these locations are also quite close to J Colin English Elementary School.

Galo also stopped by Frederick Taylor’s home at 703 SW Santa Barbara Place and spoke off-camera to neighbors who knew him.

Those neighbors told her they simply knew him as “Taylor” not Frederick.

They described Taylor as friendly, well-mannered, and polite. They also said he lived with his grandfather.

Neighbors expressed their shock at Taylor being accused of drug trafficking.