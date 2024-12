George Nicholas Bankuti Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested after allegedly dropping his cell phone and driver’s license at the scene of a loitering crime in Fort Myers.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday at approximately 10 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Jenny Cae Lane in reference to a suspicious person loitering in the area.

Deputies learned the suspect approached the residence incoherently but was later scared off by the homeowner.

While deputies continued their investigation, LCSO received a second call for service within the same community on Silver Thorn Loop.

The caller said that a suspicious person appearing under the influence, matching the same suspect’s description, entered their screened-in patio.

The suspect, 45-year-old George Nicholas Bankuti, reportedly dropped his sunglasses, cell phone and driver’s license on the patio before leaving the area.

Deputies canvassed the area and found Bankuti, who didn’t answer as to why he was loitering in the residential neighborhood at night.

As deputies searched Bankuti’s bag, they found several baggies containing a total of 57.8 grams of methamphetamine, 3.2 grams of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Bankuti is being charged with loitering and prowling, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bankuti also has an extensive criminal history in Lee County, including several arrests for drug possession.