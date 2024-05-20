“I’m so grateful candlelight is here” Gulf Coast Symphony fills venue with thousands of candles

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Pastor Sean Critser’s congregation voted unanimously on Sunday to sell the front two acres of the church’s property for $4 million.
Imagine someone pretends to be you and sells your home or land right from underneath you. Deed or property fraud happens more often than you think.
A woman and her exhausted dog fight to survive while trapped in the elements and oppressive Florida heat.
Surgery to remove cancers in the head and neck can sometimes leave patients with negative impacts long after the cancer is gone. But a new approach is cutting back on damage.
From flood insurance to pythons and rebuilding from Ian nearly two years later, Southwest Florida has a lot on its plate.
There’s a study looking at the possibility of moving the Naples Airport.
Through having a positive outlet and strong role models commissioner Lorna McLain hopes flag football makes a difference in the community.
The Florida Department of Transportation announced a busy Fort Myers bridge is closing for more than two months.
No plea deal for woman suspected of being involved in one of the largest drug rings in Southwest Florida.
Authorities have released the identities of all three Franklin Lock Park drowning victims.
It’s a family affair at Lyons Title & Trust, which recently opened its third office in Port Charlotte.
Collier County commissioners unanimously rejected a $23 million price for a 2,247-acre Immokalee property for possible affordable workforce housing, fire house and other uses, opting to continue negotiating.
Voodoo Brewing Co. began in 2005 and has since expanded to five corporate locations and 14 franchise locations, with the Fort Myers spot being the first to open in Florida.
The Rest Area Access Road, under I-75 at mile marker 63, is closed due to an overturned truck that spilled its cargo onto the roadway.
Gulf Coast Symphony holds Candlelight concerts in an effort to introduce classical musicians and string quartets to the community in a unique atmosphere.
Gulf Coast Symphony holds Candlelight concerts in an effort to introduce classical musicians and string quartets to the community in a unique atmosphere.
A performance like no other in Southwest Florida, with the region growing size, the Listeso String Quartet performed their unique performance of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons Infront of 300 people.
The Four Seasons was written by Italian composure Antonio Vivaldi nearly 300 years ago in 1720.
Sunday night’s performance, held at the Music & Arts Community Center, featured two violins, a cello, and a viola, all from the Listeso String Quartet.
One of the members of the String Quartet, Katrina Rozmus, is considered violin player number 2 in the group of four. Rozmus started playing violin at the age of 6 but stopped to continue dancing. At the age of 13, she picked up the instrument again and never looked back.
As someone who grew up in Fort Myers, Rozmus said she felt she needed to leave the area when she was younger to have more opportunities in the arts. Now, with the region growing daily, she feels that’s no longer the case and is happy to perform at home.
“I felt like I need to be in a bigger city, in order to have more opportunities. But I’m so grateful that candlelight is here” said Rozmus, “We enjoy them so much and the audience enjoys them so much. We just feed off of each other. I just think that it’s one of the best things.”
The CEO and Music Director of the Gulf Coast Symphony, Andrew Kurtz, explained how bringing a production like the candlelight concerts is huge for the area.
“Generally, these experiences are limited to the bigger cities Miami, Tampa, Orlando,” said Kurtz, “When they chose to move into the Fort Myers market, they felt that we could support it. And in fact, we have exceeded their expectations. About one or two shows have been completely sold out.”
Kurtz said that the group of four performers is “flexible” when it comes to scheduling and rotating in and out different performers. Many of the group members live in the Southwest Florida region or Miami.
“They do it in a number of cities in Florida, they may have different people each time.” said Kurtz, “t’s always four of, I’d say, the highest quality performers.”
More than 6,000 battery-operated candles surrounded the venue. Kurtz said that for Sunday night’s performance, the crew added about 1,000 blooming flowers for the first time to bring a pop of color. Crew members from the Symphony said setting up the stage took more than four hours to prepare.
“It’s really very smart, it allows you to sort of go into this magical world because there’s not the other distractions” said Kurtz “Pretty much what you’re able to see is the quartet, performing on the stage, it’s giving just enough light that you can see the players and you can hear the music.”
Kurtz said the Candlelight performances are showcased in 180 cities worldwide, with more than 3 million people attending annually. Kurtz and those at Gulf Coast Symphony want to expose the community to classical music.
“This is a first great introduction to classical music or music being performed by a string quartet,” said Kurtz. That’s kind of the purpose of these candlelight concerts: to introduce the community to a string quartet.”
Kurtz says he signed a deal with the outside company for the Candlelight concerts to come to Fort Myers twice a month until June 2025.
The next Candlelight performance will be held on Saturday, June 22, at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers. It is located at 13411 Shire Lane, Fort Myers, off of Daniels Parkway.
Those who would like to attend the concert must be 8 years old or older. An adult must accompany anyone under the age of 16.
The hour-long Candlelight concert will be a tribute to Adele, there will be two performances at 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.