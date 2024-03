Evan Spurrier with Cape Coral officers. CREDIT: Cape Coral Police Department

A Cape Coral High School student has been recognized after saving his sister from a house fire.

Evan Spurrier, an 11th grader, discovered his house was on fire and quickly ran to his sister’s room to save her.

He carried her out of the home as it was filling with smoke.

Once the fire was out and it was safe to go inside, Spurrier went back in and recovered some of his belongings and items special to his sister.

On Thursday, Cape Coral police officers stopped by the school and presented Spurrier with the “Do the Right Thing” award.