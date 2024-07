Jenny Darling is no stranger to driving in Cape Coral. But ever since Hurricane Ian, something has been missing: street signs.

“Without street signs, it is pretty confusing on a daily basis to get around,” said Darling.

The street signs are still missing nearly two years later.

“It was my first hurricane. So that was quite the experience. We hunkered down in my condo bathroom, and then we came out, and it was just like a bomb had gone off; everything was destroyed,” said Darling.

Gone from busy intersections like Skyline Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Parkway, Cultural Park Boulevard, and Veterans Parkway.

“It’s definitely worse during tourist season, people making last-minute merges to try to turn because they’re confused where they are. And also that makes it dangerous for pedestrians,” said Darling.

This is just one of the many intersections still missing those street signs. Residents are now asking who is responsible for replacing them.

According to the city of Cape Coral, Lee County maintains Veterans and Burnt Store Road, and the state maintains Pine Island Road.

The rest is their responsibility.

“I would love to see it replace the signs replaced. Not maybe not all of them but at least like this is a very main road…like the big intersections by the next tourist season, I think would be really good for safety for the city,” said Darling.

The city of Cape Coral has yet to give WINK News a timeline for when the signs will be back up.

WINK News reporter Camila Pereria asked Lee County, and they say lighted signs take more time to manufacture. So, weather permitting, they may be in place by later this year.