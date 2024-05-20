WINK News

Voodoo Brewing Co. upends brewery business model

Author: David Dorsey, Gulfshore Business
Credit: Gabby Occhino

Keith Towles, a fifth-generation Southwest Floridian, knew he wanted out of the construction business and in the brewery business. He just wasn’t sure what that would look like and how he would do it. 

In Voodoo Brewing Co., Keith and Mashelle Towles found the right business model for them. They found it, they said, “from the algorithm,” meaning, they searched for it online. 

Voodoo Brewing Co. began in 2005 and has since expanded to five corporate locations and 14 franchise locations, with the Fort Myers spot being the first to open in Florida. 

