Voodoo Brewing Co. upends brewery business model

Pastor Sean Critser’s congregation voted unanimously on Sunday to sell the front two acres of the church’s property for $4 million.
Imagine someone pretends to be you and sells your home or land right from underneath you. Deed or property fraud happens more often than you think.
A woman and her exhausted dog fight to survive while trapped in the elements and oppressive Florida heat.
Surgery to remove cancers in the head and neck can sometimes leave patients with negative impacts long after the cancer is gone. But a new approach is cutting back on damage.
From flood insurance to pythons and rebuilding from Ian nearly two years later, Southwest Florida has a lot on its plate.
There’s a study looking at the possibility of moving the Naples Airport.
Through having a positive outlet and strong role models commissioner Lorna McLain hopes flag football makes a difference in the community.
The Florida Department of Transportation announced a busy Fort Myers bridge is closing for more than two months.
No plea deal for woman suspected of being involved in one of the largest drug rings in Southwest Florida.
Authorities have released the identities of all three Franklin Lock Park drowning victims.
It’s a family affair at Lyons Title & Trust, which recently opened its third office in Port Charlotte.
Collier County commissioners unanimously rejected a $23 million price for a 2,247-acre Immokalee property for possible affordable workforce housing, fire house and other uses, opting to continue negotiating.
Voodoo Brewing Co. began in 2005 and has since expanded to five corporate locations and 14 franchise locations, with the Fort Myers spot being the first to open in Florida.
The Rest Area Access Road, under I-75 at mile marker 63, is closed due to an overturned truck that spilled its cargo onto the roadway.
Gulf Coast Symphony holds Candlelight concerts in an effort to introduce classical musicians and string quartets to the community in a unique atmosphere.
Keith Towles, a fifth-generation Southwest Floridian, knew he wanted out of the construction business and in the brewery business. He just wasn’t sure what that would look like and how he would do it.
In Voodoo Brewing Co., Keith and Mashelle Towles found the right business model for them. They found it, they said, “from the algorithm,” meaning, they searched for it online.
