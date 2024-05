Q: Could you let us know what is going on at Davis and 951? Are they building a flyover there or are they redesigning that interchange into a cloverleaf? —Ryan Ryles, Naples

A: The flyover options planned at Davis, Beck and Collier boulevards are not nearly as simple as the overpass that was built years ago where Golden Gate Parkway flies over Airport-Pulling Road. Because the latest project on Collier Boulevard—or State Road 951—also involves changes to the Interstate 75 interchange at Exit 101, it’s a lot more complicated.

The Florida Department of Transportation intends to provide motorists with more options to alleviate the traffic congestion in that busy intersection of county, state and federal roads. FDOT’s more than $97 million interchange improvement project involves less than 2 miles of roads, but it includes the I-75 interchange and Collier Boulevard from City Gate Boulevard to Business Circle South. The work started last year and is estimated for completion in mid-2026, barring any weather delays, the contractor schedule shows.

