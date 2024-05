Justin Robert Casagranda, third suspect in Trails End Drive double homicide Credit: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

An accused hitman involved in a double homicide in Punta Gorda is scheduled to appear in court this morning for his arraignment.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said Kelly Schiano and Everett Harper hired Justin Casagranda to murder two men at a home on Trails End Drive on Jan. 24.

One of the victims, Mario Schiano, was Kelly’s husband. Harper was also Mario Schiano’s right-hand man.

The other victim was Anthony Galeotti.

They were both found shot with gunshot wounds to the chest and face.

According to Schiano, there was a large debt that she and Galeotti were trying to keep hidden from Mario. Schiano thought it was just going to be a robbery and that no one would be shot.

Deputies said Galeotti wasn’t the intended target, just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Casagranda faces charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

He is set to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.