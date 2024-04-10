Third suspect involved in Trails End Drive double homicide now in Charlotte County Jail

The third suspect in a double homicide that happened at a home on Trails End Drive is now behind bars at the Charlotte County Jail.

Justin Robert Casagranda has been arrested in connection to the murders that occurred back in January.

Casagranda had been held in Georgia, where he was arrested in February. Charlotte County deputies say Casagranda was hired to pull the trigger in the murder-for-hire case, killing Anthony Galeotti and Mario Schiano.

Schiano’s wife, Kelly Schiano, and his close friend, Everett Harper, are the two other suspects in the murder case.

On Jan. 24, at 12:57 p.m., the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office got a call from Jasson Cotte, who worked at Trails End property. Cotte said Kelly Schiano was crying at the gate and that she heard gunshots and hid behind the barn/shed.

Cotte reported seeing a white car speeding on Trails End.

When deputies arrived, bedrooms were ransacked, dresser drawers were dumped on the ground, jewelry was on the bed and money was blowing across the yard.

Deputies found someone had stole $60,000 from the home and large amounts of marijuana and THC edibles were found inside.

Casagranda used to live at the home and was last seen leaving the house the evening before the incident in a newer model white Audi.

Deputies looked through license plate readers to show moments of the Audi before and after the shooting and found the car had been rented by Casagranda on Jan. 22 in Georgia.

Uber confirmed Casagranda took an Uber from his home to the rental car on Jan. 22. It was returned to the exact location in Banks County, Georgia, on Jan. 28 as an overnight drop-off.

The car had not been cleaned when CCSO contacted the rental company, and they took a water bottle for DNA.

Harper told CCSO he had been wanting to get out of Mario Schiano’s marijuana organization and talked to Casagranda about it. Casagranda told him they could “get rid of him.”

Harper said Galeotti was not supposed to be involved and said he was “collateral damage.” Harper said only he, Schiano and Casagranda knew about the plan.

Schiano said there was a large debt that she and Galeotti were trying to keep hidden from Mario. Schiano thought it was just going to be a robbery and that no one would be shot.

Galeotti and Mario were found dead inside with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and face.

Casagranda made his first appearance yesterday in Charlotte County Court.

He faces charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.