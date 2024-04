Father Leo Riley during his court hearing. CREDIT: WINK News

The Bishop of the Diocese of Venice is speaking out after Charlotte County Reverend Leo Riley was arrested on five counts of sexual battery stemming from his past work as a priest in Iowa.

Riley was arrested on Wednesday after being accused of sexual abuse against four school-aged boys from his time in Iowa in the 1980s.

The bishops’ statement said in part: “I would like to assure you that the Diocese of Venice takes these matters seriously and remains committed to doing its utmost to protect children and vulnerable adults.”

He went on to say, “Father Riley denied these allegations. Please join me in praying that the lord of truth and light will allow justice to prevail and that all victims be healed, and their pain and suffering alleviated.”

Riley worked at 4 Southwest Florida churches during the early 2000s.

Three of them were in Charlotte County, and one was in Naples, where he also faced at least one allegation of sexual abuse in 2015 but was never convicted. Riley was a priest until May 2023.

You can read the Bishops full statement below: