A priest accused of sexually abusing four altar boys in Iowa nearly 40 years ago returned to Charlotte County court.

Folks in the Port Charlotte community where the priest served are concerned and want more information.

The judge allowed Leo Riley’s release in Florida. However, in Iowa, he is required to turn himself in since that’s where the charges originated.

Until May 2023, Riley was an active priest in Southwest Florida. That’s why authorities want anyone with information on Riley or anyone who may know other victims to come forward.

Riley was arrested from his Port Charlotte home on Wednesday.

He is now assigned to San Antonio Catholic Church, a church in Port Charlotte.

Leo Riley mugshot. CREDIT: CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

“I’ll set a $100,000 bond. You’ll have to either post it here or post it there, whatever the jail here finds acceptable,” said the judge during the court appearance.

Riley is charged with five counts of capital sexual battery.