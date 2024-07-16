4-star Port Charlotte DL commits to Florida State

Port Charlotte defensive lineman Myron Charles showed week after week why he was such a difference maker for the Pirates. Blowing up plays and showcasing his athletic ability. Those kind of plays caught the attention of schools all over the country. .

“Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Alabama, FSU, UF, Miami, everyone,” Charles said as he listed some of the schools that were interested in him.

Charles said he had a total of 33 offers from schools, which flooded his mail box.

“I still got so much just laying in my room everywhere,” Charles said.

“I’ve seen kids over the years as they come in and get this attention from colleges, they call it “offeritis,” Port Charlotte football head coach Jordan Ingman said. “And when they catch “offeritis”, they become harder to coach. They think they have all the answers. And Myron has never caught “offeritis,”

Ingman added, “even though Myron is a national recruit, if you watch us practice and the way he’s coached, you wouldn’t see that. You would know he’s just like all of our guys.”

Charles wanted to make a commitment before his senior season started. So when it came time to decide, going through the pros and cons of each school, it became clear where he should take his talents.

Charles said, “FSU just had most of the pros. All pros. And they’ve recruited me since freshman year. Talked to me nearly every day. Connection there communication is high.”

On his visit to Florida State, Charles even got his hands on the spear.

Charles recalled, “it was just laying there. I got to grab it and I planted it in the dirt and a whole video popped up. That’s what really sealed it.”