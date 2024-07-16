4-star Port Charlotte DL commits to Florida State

WINK News
4-star Port Charlotte defensive lineman Myron Charles commits to Florida State.
LCSO uses all of the technology and resources they have available to make sure events here are secure and, most importantly, safe.
The city ranked second best in the country for you, according to a WalletHub survey released on Tuesday.
Those close to Father Leo Riley are breathing a little easier.
Now that the shock of what took place at former President Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday has worn off, the blame game has begun.
What if you could tour Sanibel Island without breaking a sweat? City leaders are discussing using e-bikes on the island paths.
A grandmother in Naples is one of the first in the country to receive a newly approved drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease.
A change in Florida law only requires 8 out of 12 jurors to recommend the death penalty instead of all 12, which may lead to a change in jurors’ behavior.
The New York Sports Club appeard to be getting rid of its Florida properties. It is closing three Around the Clock Fitness locations.
How hard is it to purchase an AR-15, the rifle that was used in the attempted assassination of former President Trump, and a gun called a weapon of mass destruction?
That number increases dramatically for people over age 65, and it can lead to tooth loss. This is why it’s so important to catch it early.
The scene cleared hours ago, but neighbors are still on edge after what happened. A man by the name of Brandon Christmas is dead after a shooting at Farmworkers Village.
A Collier County judge has sentenced a 33-year-old man to life in prison after a 2020 murder.
For three decades, electrician Bill Semmer invested in waterfront property on San Carlos Island, including his passion project, Bonita Bill’s restaurant.
Because of the high heat in Southwest Florida, trash pick-up schedules are changing.
Port Charlotte defensive lineman Myron Charles showed week after week why he was such a difference maker for the Pirates. Blowing up plays and showcasing his athletic ability. Those kind of plays caught the attention of schools all over the country. .
“Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Alabama, FSU, UF, Miami, everyone,” Charles said as he listed some of the schools that were interested in him.
Charles said he had a total of 33 offers from schools, which flooded his mail box.
“I still got so much just laying in my room everywhere,” Charles said.
“I’ve seen kids over the years as they come in and get this attention from colleges, they call it “offeritis,” Port Charlotte football head coach Jordan Ingman said. “And when they catch “offeritis”, they become harder to coach. They think they have all the answers. And Myron has never caught “offeritis,”
Ingman added, “even though Myron is a national recruit, if you watch us practice and the way he’s coached, you wouldn’t see that. You would know he’s just like all of our guys.”
Charles wanted to make a commitment before his senior season started. So when it came time to decide, going through the pros and cons of each school, it became clear where he should take his talents.
Charles said, “FSU just had most of the pros. All pros. And they’ve recruited me since freshman year. Talked to me nearly every day. Connection there communication is high.”
On his visit to Florida State, Charles even got his hands on the spear.
Charles recalled, “it was just laying there. I got to grab it and I planted it in the dirt and a whole video popped up. That’s what really sealed it.”